Ogilvy PR beats Edelman and Instinctif to win Inmarsat Aviation brief

Global satellite communications and connectivity giant Inmarsat has appointed Ogilvy Public Relations for a global PR brief following a competitive pitch that included Edelman and Instinctif.

The agency has been tasked with providing integrated communications across the corporate and consumer divisions of the Inmarsat Aviation division, which provides services to airlines and operators. The contract is for an initial period of one year.

"We will be working to promote Inmarsat Aviation and its products and services to potential customers, consumers, and stakeholders," said Ogilvy PR UK CEO Marshall Manson told PRWeek.

"We will also be rolling out an internal comms programme designed to activate their new communications positioning," he added.

As part of the brief, Ogivly will also handle comms for Inmarsat's European Aviation Network, Jet Connex and SwiftBroadband Safety services.

PR firm Instinctif, which pitched for the business, will continue to handle comms for Inmarsat Aviation parent company Inmarsat Corporate.