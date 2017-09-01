Breakfast Briefing, 1.9.2017: Trump vs. Meryl Streep; Mike Allen returns

New this morning: GNC CMO Jeff Hennion on how his company created the "new GNC" and revamped its business model. Self editor-in-chief Carolyn Kylstra discusses her outlet's mission in the age of 360-degree social awareness as it sheds its print edition. Lucas van Praag on what to do when your CEO is just too friendly with members of the press.
Axios AM debuts. Mike Allen, the man behind Politico’s Playbook morning email, penned the debut edition of Axios’ morning newsletter on Monday, called Axios AM. The newsletter, which is in beta until January 19, is one of the products from Allen’s venture with former Politico colleagues Jim VandeHei and Roy Schwartz.
Trump vs. Streep. President-elect Donald Trump did an early morning interview with The New York Times about Meryl Streep’s scathing comments about him Sunday night at the Golden Globes, calling the actress "a Hillary lover." Today in Trump Twitter: The president-elect (again) on Streep, Rupert Murdoch, and Mexico paying "a little" for the proposed border wall. Also at the Golden Globes: La La Land wins big.
Volkswagen exec arrested. The FBI arrested Oliver Schmidt, former head of the automaker’s compliance office in the U.S., on charges of conspiracy to defraud. Volkswagen didn’t comment on the arrest to The New York Times, but said it is cooperating with authorities.
Shkreli suspended from Twitter. Controversial "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli has been temporarily banned from Twitter after journalist Lauren Duca accused him of harassing her with, among other things, doctored photographs of the two of them together. Shkreli was unapologetic in an interview with Gizmodo.
Dairy Queen shutters Illinois location after owner’s racist rant. The fast-food chain closed down a location in Zion, Illinois, and terminated its owner’s franchise rights after a customer accused him of using racist language towards her. The company also released a statement saying owner James Chrichton’s comments were "inexcusable, reprehensible, and unacceptable."
