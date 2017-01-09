#TubeStrike - Brits and brands put on a brave face on social media

With a London Underground strike giving capital commuters a difficult start to their week, normal service has resumed on Twitter with brands being creative and opportunistic, and Brits doing what they do best - understated humour.

Queues at Clapham Junction, which had to be evacuated (©andystock22 via Twitter)
One rather unexpected brand has been attracting attention with a creative effort...

Meanwhile, taxi app Uber saw the strikes as an opportunity to promote its service - although fellow cab firms Addison Lee and Gett had remained silent as of this morning.

Cycling brands saw today as a good opportunity to promote the option of commuting on two wheels - and gym chain Fitness First has again attracted coverage and attention with its offer of free gym and shower use to Oyster Card-wielding Londoners.

Maybe it's time to change up your transport. #TubeStrike #RideABike #Cycling

A photo posted by Mango Bikes (@mangobikes) on

Others, including W Communications boss Warren Johnson, didn't retain quite as sunny a disposition.

The day also provided a good excuse for pictures of cats, jokes, jokes involving cats and, among all this, even the occasional show of support for the striking workers.

Finally, PRWeek can confirm that the Transport for London employee in charge of the Piccadilly Line Twitter account appears, so far, to be avoiding a repeat of December's meltdown.

