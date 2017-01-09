TubeStrike - Brits and brands put on a brave face on social media

With a London Underground strike giving capital commuters a difficult start to their week, normal service has resumed on Twitter with brands being creative and opportunistic, and Brits doing what they do best - understated humour.

One rather unexpected brand has been attracting attention with a creative effort...

Inconvenienced by #TubeStrike ? It could be worse, you could be making your final journey. https://t.co/BOju5ZaVdp pic.twitter.com/Zz63FpZLyA — PERFECT FUNERALS (@perfectfunerals) January 9, 2017

Meanwhile, taxi app Uber saw the strikes as an opportunity to promote its service - although fellow cab firms Addison Lee and Gett had remained silent as of this morning.

Tube strike planned from 6pm today till 6pm Monday. Share your ride with uberPOOL to save on your fare and help keep London moving. — Uber UK (@UberUK) January 8, 2017

Cycling brands saw today as a good opportunity to promote the option of commuting on two wheels - and gym chain Fitness First has again attracted coverage and attention with its offer of free gym and shower use to Oyster Card-wielding Londoners.

People of London - who's commuting by bike today? #BikeTheStrike #TubeStrike ???? — Evans Cycles (@EvansCycles) January 9, 2017

Maybe it's time to change up your transport. #TubeStrike #RideABike #Cycling A photo posted by Mango Bikes (@mangobikes) on Jan 9, 2017 at 1:47am PST

Others, including W Communications boss Warren Johnson, didn't retain quite as sunny a disposition.

#TubeStrike thanks for the journey in and hundreds of wasted manhours, dickheads — Warren Johnson (@WarrenJohnson_) January 9, 2017

London may have a #TubeStrike today, but least we have our reasonable house prices, eh? [sound of weeping] — innocent drinks (@innocent) 9 January 2017

The day also provided a good excuse for pictures of cats, jokes, jokes involving cats and, among all this, even the occasional show of support for the striking workers.

Spare a thought for the tourists unable to get from Leicester Square to Covent Garden without the Piccadilly line ?? #TubeStrike — Rupert Monkhouse (@pert1993) January 9, 2017

Due to the #TubeStrike Ive decided the best option is to stay in bed and ?? #CatsOfTwitter #sleep #cuteanimals pic.twitter.com/81YtuJhWkf — Filemon the cat (@filemon194) January 9, 2017

I told the boss I'd be late in because of the #TubeStrike - she pointed out I live here. Damn. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 9, 2017

Finally, PRWeek can confirm that the Transport for London employee in charge of the Piccadilly Line Twitter account appears, so far, to be avoiding a repeat of December's meltdown.