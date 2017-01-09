Metro Bank comms director joins Hume Brophy in London

Pete Murray has joined agency Hume Brophy's London office as director of corporate affairs, following two years leading comms for Metro Bank.

The six-year old challenger bank went through a £400m capital raise and listed on the London Stock Exchange last year. Murray and the bank worked with the agency Lansons for several years leading up to this.

Prior to Metro Bank, Murray had worked at global design consultancy Ove Arup, where he was head of government affairs. He has also been an adviser to two UK parliamentarians, and been named on the Financial Times' list of the Top 100 LGBT Leaders in the City.

Pete Murray said: "After the excitement of taking a start-up through an IPO, I wanted to work for another fast-growing challenger brand. That’s why I’m delighted to join Hume Brophy."

Hume Brophy has around 100 staff in seven offices globally, and recent UK clients have included Dell, Tata and QVC, while it recently stopped working with Adobe.

The agency also brought in former Conservative employment minister Esther McVey as a senior adviser in late 2015, and The Communication Group's Chris Martin to lead public affairs early in 2016.