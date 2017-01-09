Tonic Life promotes Stephanie DeViteri to MD

DeViteri started in the newly created role this month.

PHILADELPHIA: Healthcare specialist shop Tonic Life Communications has promoted Stephanie DeViteri to MD of the agency’s Philadelphia office.

DeViteri started in the newly created position earlier this month. She is responsible for managing operations in the agency’s Philadelphia headquarters, overseeing about 40 staffers, driving business growth, and attracting clients. DeViteri is reporting to global CEO Maryellen Royle.

DeViteri has worked at the agency for 13 years. She started at Tonic Life in an entry-level position and most recently served as SVP.

"I realize working at the same PR agency for almost 15 years is a rarity," she said. "What’s kept me at Tonic is simple—the people and the projects."

Tonic Life is part of Huntsworth Health, parent company to other heath-focused firms such as Nitrogen, ApotheCom, Audacity Health, Axiom, and Evoke Health.

In October, Huntsworth Health promoted Royle to her current role and concurrently named Jon Clark CEO of Nitrogen. She previously served as president of Tonic Life for seven years.