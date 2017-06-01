Breakfast Briefing, 1.6.2017: Toyota swings back after Trump tweet

New this morning from PRWeek: Why Detroit? Jim Ketai, CEO of real-estate company Bedrock, explains why he anchored his firm in the Motor City and what it’s doing to revitalize the urban center. Financial Times U.S. managing editor Gillian Tett explains how her newsroom stacks up against other global competitors and discusses covering politics in the age of Trump.



Keep one eye on Friday morning…the final jobs report of Barack Obama’s presidency from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. Analysts told The Wall Street Journal they expect the unemployment rate for December at 4.7% with 183,000 jobs added.



And tonight…Megyn Kelly’s last show on Fox News Channel is set to air at 9 pm EST, and it’ll include an emotional send-off, according to reports. Kelly will get her own daily afternoon show on NBC later this year, as well as a Sunday TV newsmagazine.

Thank you for watching. With love... pic.twitter.com/0MjyVl6vAe — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 4, 2017



Toyota punches back. The Japanese automaker defended itself this morning after it was singled out in a tweet by President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday, arguing it’s been an "important corporate citizen" and has invested more than $21 billion in the U.S. On Friday morning, Trump also bashed reports about Congress appropriating spending to build a wall —now called the "Great Wall" — on the Mexican border saying Mexico will reimburse the U.S. at a later date. (Mexico has said it will not). BuzzFeed: Trump’s Twitter account is a security disaster waiting to happen.



WSJ: How Samsung bounced back. The Galaxy Note 7 fiasco seems to have been more of a molehill than a mountain for the South Korean technology player, which issued a fourth-quarter earnings forecast on Friday morning predicting its biggest profit in more than 36 months. Andrew Bowins, Samsung’s former North American comms leader, just landed a job at KPMG.



Facebook mum on violent video removal. The social network didn’t respond to questions from The Guardian about why it took a half hour to pull the video of four people attacking a man in Chicago on Wednesday night. The video was widely shared on YouTube before Facebook took it down.



What’ll change, and what won’t with Trump and the press. Incoming Trump administration officials met with members of the White House Correspondents Association on Thursday. According to Politico, the White House will allow a protective press pool and let reporters fly on Air Force One. Some changes may be made to the briefing schedule and who sits where in the briefing room.