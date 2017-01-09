In brief: Rooster briefed by Flight Centre, Remarkable hires director, new win for Bite

Flight Centre appoints Rooster

Australian travel agent Flight Centre has appointed PR firm Rooster to handle its UK press office following a competitive pitch. Later this month Rooster will launch an Australia Day (26 January) campaign highlighting its knowledge of the country. The agency will also manage a number of Flight Centre brands, including StudentUniverse, a resource designed to offer student travel discounts.

Remarkable appoints north region director

Integrated comms agency Remarkable Group has appointed Kevin Whitmore as its north region director. A former director at Lexington Communications, Whitmore will oversee the agency’s work across the North of England and sit on the operational board of directors. Remarkable Group, which recently acquired property, energy and infrastructure consultancy HardHat, has offices in Manchester, Leeds, London, Bristol, Norwich and Winchester.

Beauty app Missbeez hires Bite

Missbeez, a lifestyle and beauty services app designed to connect women with qualified beauty professionals, has appointed PR agency Bite to handle its corporate and consumer media relations throughout the UK. The agency has been tasked with driving downloads of the app and will also run community management and campaigns across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn, as well as producing blog content for the company.

Furbisher joins Furbisher

Furbisher Media has appointed former Yorkshire Evening Post editor Nicola Furbisher as its new director of PR. Her husband, John Furbisher, a former editor of the Sheffield Star, started the company in 2015 following five years in Brussels as head of communications for Britain’s Conservative MEPs.

Four Colman Getty hire

PR firm Four Colman Getty, which is part of the Four Communications Group, has appointed Hannah Davies as account director. Davies, who was previously senior account manager at the National Schools Partnership, will lead PR campaigns for a range of literary prizes and also be responsible for building the agency’s portfolio and diversifying its range of arts and culture clients.