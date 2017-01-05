Rally brings on Shayna Englin as principal

The former MD of North America at Change.org will also be a member of the firm's leadership team.

LOS ANGELES: Shayna Englin, former MD of North America at Change.org, has joined Rally, a communications firm specializing in issue advocacy.

Englin will be a principal at the firm and a member of its executive leadership team. She is responsible for leading projects, expanding its client roster, and heading its thought-leadership initiatives. Based in Los Angeles, Englin is reporting to Rally president Felix Schein.

"Rally, for a long time, has been doing the most interesting work on the biggest issues of the day," Englin said. "Lots of firms are working on these issues and lots of the work tends to be circling around the same tactics, strategies, and messages. Rally is trying to chart new territory."

Englin had served as Change.org’s MD for North America since June 2015. Previously, she was MD at Mercury Public Affairs in Los Angeles and founded her own consulting firm, Englin Consulting, according to her LinkedIn profile. Earlier in her career, she worked in advocacy for Fission Strategy, Women's Campaign Forum, M+R Strategic Services, and Mindshare Interactive Campaigns.

"My whole career has been focused on social change and how to engage individuals in that process," she said. "There's this really rapid convergence of communications, advocacy, mobilization, policy, politics, and consumer-focused communications. The firms and the causes that do well are going to be ones that can merge those siloed areas."

Change.org recently lost another top communications executive. John Coventry, previously global communications MD, departed to join GoFundMe as head of its U.K. communications team. He was the site’s first hire outside of the U.S.