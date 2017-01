PRWeek's editorial team discusses the top PR news and trends of the week.

In the first podcast of 2017, PRWeek's Frank Washkuch and Alison Kanski discuss former Samsung North America comms chief Andrew Bowins' move to KPMG and the appointment of Sean Spicer as White House press secretary.

Also: the recent merger of Engage and Connect2Communications to form b-b tech agency Witz Communications and Nasdaq's first woman CEO.