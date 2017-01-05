Watch: FA Cup launches #CupStory to reach younger fans as third round kicks off

The Emirates FA Cup has teamed up with creative agency Matta and PR firm Mischief to create a campaign to drive attendance and attract a younger audience to this season's games.

The Every Game's an Adventure campaign, which is now in its third year, features a GoPro-style self-shot video (see below) of four young people attending an FA Cup game.

According to Matta, the video is designed to modernise perceptions of the FA Cup, promote attendance among a younger audience and highlight the way 16-24-year-olds see the world through their phones and through social media.

As part of the campaign, Mischief is handling an influencer programme that will be promoted on social.

The song 'Where are you now' by the band Royal Blood is the soundtrack to the film.

The third round commences this weekend, with teams from the Premier League and Championship playing their opening matches.