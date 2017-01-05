Cohn & Wolfe's Scott Cocchiere joins Citizen Relations

After starting at the firm last week, he is overseeing its creative, content creation, and brand storytelling services.

NEW YORK: Citizen Relations has hired Scott Cocchiere as executive creative director, a newly created position. He started in the role on December 27.

Cocchiere is overseeing the firm’s creative offerings, campaign development, content creation, and brand storytelling. Based in New York, he is reporting to U.S. GM Nathan Friedman and overseeing a team of two.

"I want to get here and work alongside those other complementary parts that run the gamut across the integrated marketing mix to create a fully formed creative vision for the agency," Cocchiere said.

Citizen Relations also brought on Alex Castro this month as executive producer and video content lead for North America, based in Los Angeles and also reporting to Friedman. Castro was previously SVP and executive producer at Weber Shandwick.

"The industry has evolved to where PR is based on earned and influence, but it goes beyond that," Friedman said. "We have to be able to stretch ourselves and deliver on integrated value propositions and understand clients’ business objectives and how we can meet them."

Cocchiere was most recently SVP and executive creative director at Cohn & Wolfe, a role he served in for less than a year. Previously, he was SVP and creative director at Emanate PR and a creative director at Marketing Drive and OgilvyAction, according to his LinkedIn account.

Cocchiere has worked with clients such as Bank of America, Dannon, KFC, Philips, and Unilever throughout his career.