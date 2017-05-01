In brief, 1.5.2017: Kenneth Weine named CCO at the Met

NEW YORK: The Metropolitan Museum of Art appointed Kenneth Weine as chief communications officer. He was previously VP of communications and marketing for the New York Public Library and led communications and marketing at Newsweek.

WASHINGTON: Brunswick Group added Tim Griffin as senior counselor, focused on public affairs, corporate reputation, crisis, and digital. He is serving as lieutenant governor of Arkansas; previously he was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from the state’s second congressional district.

NEW YORK: Devotion Spirits brought on the Halo Group to help it launch a campaign for its sugar-free and gluten-free vodka. The firm will work on a push showcasing the brand’s transparency and highlighting its nutritional benefits, according to a statement.

ANNAPOLIS, MD: Crosby Marketing Communications hired Christopher Gearon as director of editorial services. He will oversee staffers creating web and social media content, op-eds, feature stories, reports, and white papers. Gearon previously worked as a writer for the American Hospital Association and a reporter for the Baltimore Business Journal.

BROOKLYN, NY: Chart Room Media brought on Bill McCue as SVP, responsible for new business development, servicing its client roster, and overseeing operations. Previously, he was SVP at North Six Agency.

NEW YORK: Tender Corporation, the parent company of After Bite, Ben’s Tick & Insect Repellent, and Easy Care First Aid, named Maletzky Media as its AOR. The firm will handle media relations for its range of brands and social media for After Bite.

SAN FRANCISCO: Demonstrate PR hired Emily Thomson as VP, responsible for account strategy, team development, and operational oversight. She is reporting to CEO Joey Hodges. She previously worked at Leverage PR, focusing on operations and client strategy.

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA, MA: Warner Communications added three organizations to its client roster: Green Mountain College, located in Poultney, Vermont; U.K.-based nonprofit iguacu, which works to alleviate human suffering around the world; and WorkUp, a technology platform that benefits oncology practices.