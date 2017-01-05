Breakfast Briefing, 1.5.2017: Obama's guest byline; China cracks down on NYT

Obama pens guest commentary for Harvard Law Review. President Barack Obama took on the complicated subject of criminal justice reform in a guest op-ed for the Harvard Law Review that appeared on Thursday. Obama was the first black president of the Harvard Law Review during the 1990-91 academic year.
Chinese authorities crack down on NYT. Apple has removed The New York Times’ app from the iTunes store in China after a request from authorities, the companies said on Thursday morning, eliminating one of the last ways for people in the country to read the newspaper. The decision is "the latest indication of a broader government crackdown on the media and of pressure on Apple itself" in China, according to Quartz.
Snapchat accused of duping investors. A former employee of the platform has accused the company of misleading investors to drive up the value of its initial public offering, according to court documents cited by The Hollywood Reporter. Snapchat said the claims have no merit.
Spicer heckled at Chicago event. On stage at the University of Chicago on Wednesday night, incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer said he has no idea what President-elect Donald Trump will type before he hits "tweet," saying, "He drives the train on this." Spicer was heckled by a protester during the event.
Facebook Live used in Chicago attack. Four people have been arrested in Chicago for allegedly tying up, gagging, and attacking a man while broadcasting the incident on Facebook Live on Wednesday night. Police said they expect to charge the suspects, two men and two women, within hours. The suspects reportedly shouted profanities about Trump and white people during the incident.
Today in Trump tweets. China isn’t happy with President-elect Donald Trump’s use of Twitter, lashing out at his social media habit in an op-ed in a state-run media outlet. Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders used a bigger-than-life version of a Trump tweet promising not to cut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid on the Senate floor on Wednesday. CBS News: What’s the real-world fallout from Trump’s tweets?
Breakfast Briefing, 1.5.2017: Obama's guest byline; China cracks down on NYT
