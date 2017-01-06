PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards (Small Agency): Bronze winner - Manifest

Judges highlighted Manifest's 'highly nurturing culture' while awarding it Bronze in the Small Agency (2-29 staff) category in PRWeek's Best Places to Work Awards 2017.

Manifest has myriad generous, innovative and, at times, unusual employee schemes, which give the consultancy a highly nurturing culture.

For example, in addition to offering unlimited holiday, the staff can take out a loan of up to £500, repayable through salary deductions, toward holiday costs.

Click to return to the full list of PRWeek Best Places to Work Awards 2017 winners

In 2016 Manifest took diversity policy a step further by hiring a head of diversity and equality, who extended such considerations to interviews as well as staff training on the positive impact of diversity.

The agency’s benefits policy, Manifest Balance, offers a range of things to help the work-life balance, ranging from deliveries of healthy food to the offer of therapy or counselling.

Small Agency: Gold winner - Dynamo Communications

Small Agency: Silver winner - Third City