PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards (Small Agency): Bronze winner - Manifest

Judges highlighted Manifest's 'highly nurturing culture' while awarding it Bronze in the Small Agency (2-29 staff) category in PRWeek's Best Places to Work Awards 2017.

Manifest has myriad generous, innovative and, at times, unusual employee schemes, which give the consultancy a highly nurturing culture.

For example, in addition to offering unlimited holiday, the staff can take out a loan of up to £500, repayable through salary deductions, toward holiday costs.

In 2016 Manifest took diversity policy a step further by hiring a head of diversity and equality, who extended such considerations to interviews as well as staff training on the positive impact of diversity.

The agency’s benefits policy, Manifest Balance, offers a range of things to help the work-life balance, ranging from deliveries of healthy food to the offer of therapy or counselling.

