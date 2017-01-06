PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards (Small Agency): Silver winner - Third City

Third City took Silver in the Small Agency (2-29 staff) category in PRWeek's Best Places to Work Awards, with its benefits package and flexible working policy impressing the judges.

Judges agreed that Third City, which has 24 employees, offered a well-rounded package of benefits for staff.

The agency is committed to flexible working, with parents frequently being able to work from home on certain days. A cloud office system makes home-working easier for employees.

Staff have been able to acquire a slice of the business. Between one fifth and a quarter of the equity has been given away to date, and the agency may expand this.

In response to staff feedback, Third City introduced several initiatives, such as moving payday to the 25th of each month; changing office hours from 9am to 6pm to 9am to 5.30pm without changing salaries; and launching health and property practices.

Third City also impressed with its commitment to staff with disabilities, putting together the Employers’ Forum on Disability and training staff to be vigilant about mental health in general.

