PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards (Small Agency): Gold winner - Dynamo Communications

'Progressive and comprehensive policies' contributed to Dynamo Communications winning Gold in the Small Agency (2-29 staff) category in PRWeek's Best Places to Work Awards 2017.

In a highly competitive group, Dynamo came out on top with a series of progressive and comprehensive policies for its workforce.

The 22-strong agency allocates between £2,000 and £3,000 per head for external training courses, alongside internal programmes involving ‘lunch and learn’ sessions, guest speakers and trainers. Each employee has a mentor, giving regular catch-ups, alongside more standardised fare such as a ‘360° review’ every six months and annual pay review.

In a bold move, in 2015 Dynamo has become perhaps the first PR agency to publish the wage gap between men and women on its website. Salaries of female employees are currently 9.1 per cent higher than its male staff, reflecting the number of senior women employed. On a like-for-like basis, men are paid 0.35 per cent more than women.

Dynamo operates a Diversity Working Group that meets every month to discuss ways of increasing diversity. The agency is implementing suggestions that are put forward at such meetings. It works with the Taylor Bennett Foundation to encourage candidates from ethnic minorities, and, overall, 23 per cent of employees come from a black and minority ethnic or non-British background.

The agency was also praised for going to great lengths to accommodate members of staff who have disabilities, including adjusting hours and workload.

Dynamo has shown its commitment to listening to staff and acting on their requests, introducing schemes such as "employee of the week" and setting up a dedicated virtual-reality team.

