PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards (Mid-sized Agency): Bronze winner - Octopus

Judges used words like 'diverse', 'energy', and 'enterprise' when describing the workplace at Octopus, which took Bronze in the Mid-sized Agency (30-99 staff) category in PRWeek's Best Places to Work Awards 2017.

Octopus focuses on creating a diverse and safe workplace with a tangible sense of energy and enterprise.

The management team is encouraged to ‘hot desk’ to help build valuable relationships at every level and all staff receive at least 60 hours of training, with about £800 per head being spent on skills development per year. The agency also has a games room, where employees have access to a games console, ping pong and table football.

Octopus offers a two-month paid sabbatical for those who have served five years, and is in the process of starting to offer seven-year and 10-year incentives.

Other benefits include 27 days’ holiday, flexible working, private health cover and a matched contributory pension scheme.

Mid-sized Agency: Gold winner - Citypress

Mid-sized Agency: Silver winner - Nelson Bostock