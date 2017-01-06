PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards (Mid-sized Agency): Silver winner - Nelson Bostock Unlimited

The Silver title for Mid-sized Agency (30-99 staff) in PRWeek's Best Places to Work Awards 2017 went to Nelson Bostock Unlimited, thanks in part to a culture of 'open communication'.

Nelson Bostock Unlimited ticks a lot of the right boxes when being considered as a great place to work, according to the judges. 

Open communication is a major part of the agency’s culture, with all staff briefed on a Monday about the big things happening that week. Nelson Bostock Unlimited operates a face-to-face communications policy as much as possible, with junior staff having access to a mentoring scheme. Meanwhile, its Winning Minds initiative encourages staff to spend up to five hours each month on self-improvement and development of their own projects.

The agency also has a formalised talent academy, which includes internal and external training at every level. Although Nelson Bostock Unlimited typically spends about £500 per head on training, this is not a strict limit. If the training opportunity is right, company bosses will invest far more to ensure staff members are building the skills they need.

A Friday-afternoon get-together run by the agency gives it an opportunity to share a beer with staff and celebrate company and individual successes from the past week.

