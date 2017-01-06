PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards (Mid-sized Agency): Gold winner - Citypress

Great benefits and a culture of working across offices nationwide helped Citypress scoop Gold in the Mid-sized Agency (30-99 staff) category in PRWeek's Best Places to Work Awards 2017.

Citypress encourages staff members to work together closely across its network of offices in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh, which really impressed this year’s judging panel.

The company also offers a broad range of benefits, with 25 per cent of profits going into employee bonuses each year.

In terms of diversity, Citypress works with the Social Mobility Foundation, which aims to make a practical improvement in social mobility for those from low-income backgrounds, to provide work-experience placements and mentors for their students.

For employees with older children, Citypress hires freelancers to cover school holidays, giving parents the opportunity to spend time with their families.

According to the CEO, Charles Tattersall, time off with children will always come first.

Company culture also ensures employees are not penalised if financial targets are not met in a particular office, and the agency focuses on ‘location-neutral’ training, in which employees can access the help they need to flourish.

Citypress spends about £1,000 per head on internal training each year and upweights this investment for external training.

In its latest employee survey, 98 per cent of staff said they were satisfied with the benefits Citypress offers. These include interest-free loans, ‘flexible Fridays’, company-funded social events every quarter, a subsidy for rail travel, iPhones and gifts for ‘milestone’ moments in their career.

Mid-sized Agency: Silver winner - Nelson Bostock

Mid-sized Agency: Bronze winner - Octopus