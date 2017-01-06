PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards (Large Agency): Bronze winner - Lansons

The 'great working environment' at Lansons helped it take Bronze in the Large Agency (100+ staff) category in the PRWeek Best Places to Work Awards 2017.

Lansons is committed to creating a great working environment for its employees.

The agency devises bespoke working systems for its staff, ensuring team members never get left unsupported – particularly if an individual cannot complete their work alone.

Lansons also boasts genuine career progression opportunities, with more than a third of those at account director level or above having started as trainees with the firm. Development through the business is driven by appraisals every three or six months and these are supplemented by monthly meetings with a careers manager.

Other perks include a half-day off for Christmas shopping and an extra two-hour lie-in to enjoy, and recover from, birthdays. Staff members also enjoy dental cover, life insurance, critical illness insurance and a pension.

