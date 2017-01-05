PRWeek Global Awards 2017: entry deadline extended and venue announced

January 05, 2017 by PRWeek staff , Be the first to comment

The deadline for the PRWeek Global Awards has been extended to 24 January.

News
Weber Shandwick won the Global Agency of the Year accolade in 2016
Weber Shandwick won the Global Agency of the Year accolade in 2016

Entries for the awards, which honour truly transformative comms work on the global stage, had originally been requested by 5 January, but may now be submitted until 24 January.

However, entries submitted after 5 January will incur a late fee of £100 per entry.

It has also been announced that the awards ceremony will take place on 11 May at 8 Northumberland Avenue in London's Westminster. Tickets go on sale in February.

At last year's awards, PepsiCo won in-house team of the year and Weber Shandwick was named global agency of the year, while its sister Interpublic group firm Golin won four awards, as did Ketchum.

This year, the campaign categories have been expanded to accept entries for both local and multi-territory campaigns, and two new categories have been created - Global Integration and Global Content.

Whether you're in healthcare PR, brand marketing, non-profit campaigning or public sector comms, there are categories to suit you, with a range of accolades to be handed out to individuals, agencies, in-house teams and campaigns themselves.

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now