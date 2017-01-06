PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards (Large Agency): Silver winner - Instinctif

Instinctif chief executive Richard Nichols is clearly an approachable boss and one who makes staff feel comfortable at work.
That was the opinion of the judging panel, who were also impressed with the agency’s approach to diversity. Instinctif’s workforce, which numbers more than 260 in the UK, is 25 per cent non-white British and is weighted in favour of women.
At Christmas, Instinctif hosts a children’s party, which includes games, food and gifts for the kids. The agency says it is a great way for staff members to get to know their colleagues’ families and deepen their personal relationships.
The agency also launched an initiative in 2016 under which employees are rewarded on a ‘little and often’ basis. For example, twice a month the company offers spontaneous treats such as free ice cream, bingo games and even staff ping pong tournaments.
Workers also benefit from the offer of free Friday drinks and discounted massages.
