PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards (Large Agency): Silver winner - Instinctif

Instinctif chief executive Richard Nichols is clearly an approachable boss and one who makes staff feel comfortable at work.

That was the opinion of the judging panel, who were also impressed with the agency’s approach to diversity. Instinctif’s workforce, which numbers more than 260 in the UK, is 25 per cent non-white British and is weighted in favour of women.

At Christmas, Instinctif hosts a children’s party, which includes games, food and gifts for the kids. The agency says it is a great way for staff members to get to know their colleagues’ families and deepen their personal relationships.