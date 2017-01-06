PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards (In-house): Bronze winner - O2

A commitment to staff training and admirable practices around the work-life balance made O2’s PR team, which sits within the wider comms function, a strong contender.
Training is provided via online-self-service courses, relevant external courses (for example, how to read company balance sheets) and one-to-one mentoring. Unusually, O2 will help fund courses for staff learning a new skill or hobby, such as photography, cooking or even stand-up comedy.
Click to return to the full list of PRWeek Best Places to Work Awards 2017 winners
A flexible working policy offers alternative work patterns, including reduced hours, job shares and career breaks.
Elsewhere, O2 has appointed ‘diversity champions’ across the business, and its women’s network operates to encourage more women to reach senior roles.
In-house Department - Gold winner: Smart Energy GB