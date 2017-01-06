PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards (In-house): Bronze winner - O2

The work-life balance at O2 contributed to the telecoms titan taking 'In-house' Bronze in the PRWeek Best Places to Work Awards this year.

A commitment to staff training and admirable practices around the work-life balance made O 2 ’s PR team, which sits within the wider comms function, a strong contender.

Training is provided via online-self-service courses, relevant external courses (for example, how to read company balance sheets) and one-to-one mentoring. Unusually, O 2 will help fund courses for staff learning a new skill or hobby, such as photography, cooking or even stand-up comedy.

A flexible working policy offers alternative work patterns, including reduced hours, job shares and career breaks.

Elsewhere, O 2 has appointed ‘diversity champions’ across the business, and its women’s network operates to encourage more women to reach senior roles.

