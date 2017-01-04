Airline industry veteran Jean Medina joins Exelon as corp comms VP

Based in Chicago, Medina will report to SVP of corporate affairs, philanthropy, and customer engagement Maggie FitzPatrick.

CHICAGO: Exelon has appointed Jean Medina as VP of corporate communications, effective January 30.

Medina will oversee internal, external, and executive communications, as well as workplace enablement, according to a statement from the company. Her responsibilities will include overseeing Exelon’s corporate positioning and "reputation infrastructure," while engaging stakeholders and customers.

Based in Chicago, Medina will report to Maggie FitzPatrick, SVP of corporate affairs, philanthropy, and customer engagement, who joined the company last August. FitzPatrick was previously chief communications officer at Johnson & Johnson before stepping down last February.

Medina will replace Judy Rader, who moved on to the role of VP of comms for nuclear energy provider Exelon Generation. Rader’s first day in the position was Sunday.

Medina has a team of about 60 staffers reporting to her, with the company hiring additional comms employees.

Medina is a veteran of the airline industry, most recently serving as SVP of communications for trade association Airlines for America for about six years, according to her LinkedIn account. She has also worked as MD of external communications at United Airlines and held roles at Tellabs, Ameritech, and as a journalist.

Medina said she will immediately focus on getting to know the company, adding that using employees as strong brand ambassadors will be a priority. She compared the energy industry to airlines, drawing on her experience at Airlines for America and United.

"These are very employee-centric companies," Medina said. "Getting people on the same page is critical. Getting them focused on the mission and being ambassadors was critical in the airline industry, and I expect the same is true in energy."

Medina will also look to expand Exelon’s investments in digital and social, calling them strong channels to tell the company’s story.

Exelon does business in 48 states and reported $34.5 billion in revenue in 2015. Its subsidiaries include Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO, and Pepco.

This story was updated on January 4 with comment from Medina.