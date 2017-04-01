In brief, 1.4.2017: Tegna names Sunny Uberoi comms chief

And news from the Lagrant Foundation, AMF Media Group, and Steinreich Communications.

MCLEAN, VA: Tegna appointed Sunny Uberoi as VP and chief communications officer, reporting to president and CEO Garcia Martone. Uberoi will be responsible for internal and external communications and public affairs. Previously, Uberoi was head of global communications for S&P Capital IQ.

LOS ANGELES: The Lagrant Foundation named W2O Group founder and CEO Jim Weiss to its board of directors. He will also serve as a member of its alumni committee. Weiss and W2O Group announced a $50,000, three-year commitment early last year to fund Lagrant’s Future Leaders in Healthcare Fellowship Program.

SAN RAMON, CA: AMF Media Group has hired Geoff McGann as executive creative director. McGann previously worked at Wieden+Kennedy Portland and has held roles at 72andSunny and Public Interest. The firm also promoted Joe Lopez to creative director.

JACKSONVILLE, FL: Advertising and branding agency On Ideas acquired C*Suite Communications, effective January 1. C*Suite became a division of On Ideas while maintaining its office in Sarasota, Florida.

NEW YORK: ButcherBox, a subscription-based meat-delivery service, appointed Steinreich Communications Group as its PR consultant. The firm’s consumer products practice in New York is leading work on the assignment.