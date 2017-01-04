Infiniti names marketing, PR GM for China

HONG KONG: Infiniti has named Tim Heile as division GM of marketing and PR of Dongfeng Infiniti, its Chinese joint venture, effective March 1.

Heile, a German national, was previously director of marketing at BMW Japan. He spent more than 16 years with the BMW Group and was responsible for several sales and marketing functions in the Asia-Pacific region. He was also the GM of marketing for BMW in Thailand.

"[Heile] will be a valuable addition to the management team at Dongfeng Infiniti," said Roland Krueger, president of Infiniti Motor Company, in a statement. "His experience and expertise in the premium automotive sector in China and in Asia will add strength to our expanding operation in China."

This story first appeared on campaignasia.com.