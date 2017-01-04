Samsung names Brenna Eller interim comms leader for North America

She is serving in the role as the technology conglomerate searches for a permanent replacement for Andrew Bowins, who departed late last year.

NEW YORK: Samsung has appointed Brenna Eller to lead its communications in North America on an interim basis as it searches for a permanent head of corporate reputation and communications to replace Andrew Bowins.

"We are actively looking for a replacement, and in the interim, Brenna Eller will be overseeing corporate reputation and communications," the conglomerate said in a statement.

Eller declined comment.

Bowins left the company late last year. At the time, he used Twitter to rebuke rumors that his exit was due to the Galaxy Note 7 crisis that saw the company cancel production and sales of the device after a number of smartphones caught fire.’

"It had nothing to do with recent company events," Bowins said via email. "The next chapter is being written as we speak. Stay tuned for the news."

Bowins, who most recently held the title of VP of corporate communications and reputation at Samsung North America, was previously head of corporate communications for subsidiary Samsung Electronics America. Prior, he held comms roles at Nokia and Dell.

Eller’s title is director of corporate communications for Samsung Electronics America, according to her LinkedIn account. She was previously senior manager of public relations for almost two years.

Prior, Eller was an account director at North Strategic, a Toronto-based firm recently acquired by MSLGroup. Its client roster during her tenure included Samsung. Eller also had several roles at Blackberry over a period of three years.