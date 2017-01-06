PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards (In-house): Silver winner - UKTV

The In-house Department - Silver winner in the PRWeek Best Places to Work Awards is UKTV, with 'admirable training initiatives' and a progressive approach to diversity impressing judges.

UKTV’s approach to diversity impressed and it felt like a fun place to work. It has amended its recruitment policy so no roles require a university degree, with apprenticeships available only to those who did not go to university.

Recruitment of people from BAME backgrounds is 18 per cent, which is above the industry average. Young people are introduced to the business via work experience days.

The broadcaster’s admirable training initiatives include a 12-month programme for one person from the comms team to learn managerial skills. The bespoke comms training focuses on enhancing crucial skills and includes grammar lessons, a ‘culture hour’ and experiential outings. Under a special scheme, staff can apply for up to £1,000 toward a non-work-related course. Examples include piano lessons and an illustration course.

