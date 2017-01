The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) has launched a new film and a suite of online resources aimed at providing a comprehensive overview of the UK pharmaceutical industry.

In February last year, the industry body and its bolstered comms team began a multi-year campaign to highlight the positive values of the industry.

And in the summer, it created a public database of payments made by drugs companies to individual doctors and nurses in a bid to tackle what its PR chief called its "biggest reputational challenge".

Today's new film, entitled Only Just Begun and produced by Artemis Films, is the latest installment in the APBI's reputational push.