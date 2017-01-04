In brief: Havas grows senior team, Montfort advises, GoFundMe's UK expansion

Havas bolsters Manchester team, Montfort to advise on €510m deal, WPP ups stake in Brazilian firm, 39 join PRCA intern campaign, and more from PRWeek UK.

Havas bolsters its Manchester team

Havas PR UK has promoted account director Paul Hadfield to the role of creative director. He will work on brands such as Asda, DFS and Pets at Home and will handle all creative output from conception to completion, the agency said. Meanwhile, Claire Quansah, also a former account director, has been promoted to operations director and will focus on talent development. She will work alongside Havas Group's London Village in Kings Cross, which contains multiple divisions within the company. Havas has also hired four new account executives in Manchester.

Montfort to advise on €510m deal

Montfort Communications is acting on behalf of its client Euronext as it seeks to complete the €510m acquisition of clearing house LCH.Clearnet. Euronext, which has physical operations in Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon, London and Paris, provides listing and trading services. It appointed Montfort as its UK strategic comms adviser in May last year.

GoFundMe expands with comms head

Social fundraising site GoFundMe has brought in Change.org's John Coventry to lead its UK communications strategy and drive expansion into Europe. He is the firm's first employee outside of the UK. Click for the full story.

WPP acquires Brazilian digital firm

Digital agency Wunderman, a subsidiary of advertising and comms giant WPP, has acquired a majority stake of Pmweb Comunicação, a digital marketing specialist based in Brazil. PMweb employs 140 people across two offices and has clients such as Avon, Walmart and Whirlpool Corporation on its roster.

Raft of agencies join PRCA campaign

The PRCA has announced that 39 new agencies have joined its intern campaign, which calls on businesses to pay interns the national minimum wage or higher. The new additions include Hope&Glory, Cicero Group and Mischief PR, bringing the total number of PR firms committed to paying interns more fairly up to 189. The PRCA and PRWeek launched the campaign in October 2011. A full list of the agencies and in-house organisations can be found here.

Sermo signs two new partners

Lifestyle and luxury communications network Sermo has signed two new partners: Amsterdam-based boutique lifestyle agency Dijksman Communicatie and US beauty and fashion agency Bollare. Sermo, founded by Talk PR in 2009, now has 16 partners in 21 cities across 17 countries, with over 500 staff and a fee income of more than £32m.

Six Degrees wins Audatex

Audatex, which provides data and technology for the insurance industry, has appointed agency Six Degrees to increase its brand awareness and refine its corporate communications. As part of the brief, Six Degrees will run a reputation workshop designed to give executives a fast track to understanding the drivers of corporate reputation, the agency said.