'An accessible way of thinking about business': Fat Cat Wednesday hits headlines again

Research released this morning on 'fat cat' pay in leading UK businesses has again gained traction across media outlets, including the BBC, the Daily Mail, Sky News and Metro.

The Fat Cat Wednesday report – the fifth year that the research has been undertaken – is created by the High Pay Centre, an independent think-tank established to monitor pay.

It says that by midday today (4 January), top FTSE 100 CEOs will have made more money (£28,200) than the average UK worker will earn during the whole of 2017.

Alongside widespread coverage in the national newspapers and online this morning, including front-page leads on the Daily Mirror and Metro, 'Fat Cat Wednesday' was trending on Twitter at the time of writing (9.30am Wednesday morning).

On the morning of last year's report being published, the High Pay Centre director Stefan Stern told PRWeek that he had undertaken about a dozen press interviews as part of publicity for the report after an initial, embargoed press release had been sent to the media in December.

The PR activity was handled internally by the think-tank.

Stern said: "We didn’t use an agency. Frankly, we can’t afford one. It’s a very clear simple story, very easily understandable. I’m not sure an agency would be able to add much to this, other than the ‘arms and legs’ of extra people. People immediately understand what we’re talking about."

He also said the story had "momentum and recognition" already because this is the fourth year running that the report has been released.

"It still cuts through; it’s still a good business story, a popular business story. The media like to try to make business more easily understandable and this is a really accessible way of thinking about business."