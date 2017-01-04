17 PR professionals' 17-word predictions on what we'll see in 2017

Already working at full speed? Fear not, these 17-word predictions for 2017 won't take long to read.

"Public relations will become even more influential in the 'post-truth' era if it gets the analytics right"

Colin Byrne, CEO, UK & EMEA, Weber Shandwick

"We need to adjust to the new 'normal' by fighting the negative and focusing on the positive"

Denise Kaufmann, CEO, Ketchum London

"PR professionals must rebuild trust in 'expertise' while simultaneously responding to the call for more relatable spokespeople"

Annie Goss head of media and PR, University of Sheffield

"In a contracting world, local relevance tops global size, meaning global brands must create authentic local connections"

Alex Mecklenburg, client strategist, Edelman UK

"Those able to guide clients on the substance of Brexit will thrive. Bluffers will flail and fail"

Alex Deane, MD and head of public affairs UK, FTI Consulting

"We must reach beyond our audience bubbles to connect with people who don’t always think like us"

Vicky Browning, director of Charity Comms (shortly to become CEO of ACEVO, the Association of Chief Executives of Voluntary Organisations)

"Increasing the use of AI, AR and VR will interact and engage with stakeholders with optimal impact"

Andrew Laxton, managing director, Europe & Asia, Racepoint Global

"Doing your own thinking, coming up with your own ideas, and executing your own work will win"

Mitch Kaye, CEO, Shine @ The Academy

"More channels necessitates more specialist skills. Will in-house headcount grow or will we lean on agencies more?"

Naomi Curtis, head of media relations, Grosvenor Britain & Ireland

"Something amazing will happen in 2017: our industry will become more self-confident and bullish about the future"

Richard Fogg, CEO, CCgroup

"Storytelling, engaged advocates, UGC and earned media, driven by cognitive insight, will contribute to deeper stakeholder understanding"

Ken Saunders, Europe external relations manager, IBM

"Data will become more important: understanding and amplifying trends by interpreting data will ensure more targeted campaigns"

Emily Austen, MD, Emerge

"In 2017 the Emperor's New Clothes, designed by renowned duo Data & Collaboration, will continue to dazzle"

Nick Woods, partner, Well Hello

"Trump will be hasty to trigger Clexit, Nexit and Wexit. We still won’t have figured out Brexit"

Ruth Settle, director, Freud Communications

"Next year, we will see an emphasis on truth and authenticity in response to 2016. I hope"

Jason MacKenzie, CIPR president 2017

"PR will merge ever closer with digital and marketing as the boundaries between specialisms becomes increasingly blurred"

Nick Foley, head of communications, National Trust

"Politics will continue to dominate and anyone who thinks that 2017 will be predictable, can think again"

Angus Campbell, head of corporate and financial, Stature PR