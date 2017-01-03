Panama Tourism Authority hires VML for range of marketing work

The country wants to boost the number of visitors from the U.S. and Canada.

NEW YORK: The Tourism Authority of Panama has retained VML for advertising and marketing services, including PR work, on behalf of the Central American country.

The two-year, $20 million contract stipulates that the WPP firm will work to boost tourism to Panama by residents of the U.S. and Canada. It will provide "creative content strategy, development and execution, channel and media strategy, planning and buying and data analytics," according to documents filed with the U.S. Justice Department.

"VML will perform certain public relations activities in connection with this contract," the documents stated. "However, we do not anticipate any other public relations firms participating in this advertising and marketing campaign for Panama Tourism Authority."

VML will distribute informational material via broadcast channels, ad campaigns, press releases, pamphlets, and print. Electronic communications for the campaign will include the VisitPanama.com website as well text messages, Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, and other platforms, according to the documents.

In October, the Panamanian government hired Bellwether Strategies to boost the country’s image after months of bad press in the wake of the Panama Papers leak. It also hired the Trailblazer Group as a consultant later that month.

Neither representatives from VML nor Panama Tourism Authority officials could be immediately reached for comment.