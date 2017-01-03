ICF wins batch of prevention contacts from CDC

The work covered by the contracts ranges from tobacco-prevention campaigns to work on opioid abuse.

ATLANTA: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has chosen ICF for nine contracts worth more than $34 million in total.

The contracts were awarded in the third quarter of last year. ICF will work on campaigns, research, creative, digital advertising, traditional and social media, social marketing, and stakeholder engagement for several CDC offices, the federal agency said.

One contract is for tobacco-prevention efforts for the CDC’s Office on Smoking and Health. Three others are for the federal agency’s National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases for marketing and awareness campaigns about infectious disease and other public health topics.

Other contracts cover work for the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control to amplify ongoing communications initiatives. One other is for developing training and technical materials for the National Diabetes Prevention Program.

One of the nine task orders was awarded in July for a two-year campaign to raise awareness for prescription opioid abuse and to develop training materials for healthcare providers on prescribing opioids. That order alone was worth $4.8 million.

In October 2015, the CDC awarded a 10-year, $100 million blanket purchase agreement to 16 firms to handle its health communications, including strategy and planning, formative research, media outreach, web development, digital communications, and social media. The nine contracts awarded to ICF fall under that agreement.

Representatives from ICF and the CDC were not immediately available for comment.