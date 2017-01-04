MEATliquor appoints Hope&Glory to succeed W for UK PR

Restaurant chain MEATliquor has appointed PR firm Hope&Glory to run its press office and create campaigns throughout the UK.

The agency will look after the chain's seven London outlets, as well as its restaurants in Brighton, Bristol and Leeds.

Outgoing agency W Communications, whose CEO Warren Johnson is a shareholder in the business, declined to re-pitch.

Speaking to PRWeek last month, Johnson said it was time for a younger, smaller agency to pick up the baton and continue the great work.

Scott Collins, who co-founded MEATliquor five years ago with Yianni Papoutsis, said he had had a "great relationship" with W.

"We've come a long way already and we're looking forward to telling the next chapter of the MEATliquor story," he said.

In December, the business was tipped as 'one to watch' in 2017 by the Virgin Media Business Disruptor 10, a newly launched part of the Sunday Times Fast Track.