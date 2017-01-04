How does the British public make decisions? PRWeek and BritainThinks are going to ask them...

BritainThinks, the insight and strategy consultancy, in conjunction with PRWeek, is embarking on an innovative project to understand the public's views on pre-Brexit Britain as Government planning unfolds.

BritainThinks will recruit 100 citizens – 52 Leavers and 48 Remainers – who will be asked to keep their own Brexit Diaries over the next few months until the likely triggering of Article 50 in March.

The project will reveal their responses to the Brexit debate, their levels of satisfaction or dissatisfaction, and their reactions to specific events such as the High Court judgment and the Budget, creating a unique record of public reaction to the historic events set to unfold during 2017.

PRWeek will report the results online at prweek.com/uk over the coming weeks.

To kick off the series, peer and BritainThinks partner Lord Livermore writes in the new edition of PRWeek, out next week, that the days when comms professionals "could assume we knew what consumers were thinking" are gone.

Looking back at the year that gave us the idea of the era of 'post-truth', he wrote: "The most important lesson of the 'post-truth' world is the need to dominate the conversation. Rebuttal alone will concede the framing of the argument. That is why strategy is so important. It allows you to seize the frame by having a more compelling story to tell."

Click for the full article from Lord Livermore.