Breakfast Briefing, 1.3.2017: CES begins; House GOP's ethics fail

The first work week of 2017 is getting underway, as is CES and the Republican-controlled Congress.

New this morning: Motorola VP and CMO Jeff Huckfeldt chatted about how his company is going up against technology giants such as Apple and Samsung and dished on its Skip the Sevens campaign. Also: Xerox CMO John Kennedy on how its spinoff company Conduent is planning to stay invisible while marketing itself aggressively.



How to get bad press in Congress. Republicans in the House of Representatives voted Monday night to strip the Office of Congressional Ethics of its independence and ability to investigate anonymous tips. The move didn’t go over well with members of both parties. More: What to watch as the Republicans start on their ambitious legislative agenda.



Also getting underway this week: CES, which is set to be filled with TVs (like every other year) but also drones and self-driving cars. That's not to mention new kinds of wearables, smaller and better cameras, wireless audio, and new kinds of virtual reality.



When brands and consumers fight. Wendy’s official Twitter account got into a spat with a Twitter critic on Monday night over just how frozen, or not, its beef is. After a user named Thuggy-D said McDonald’s has better food, Wendy’s shot back, "You don’t have to bring them into this just because you forgot refrigerators existed for a second there."

2017 is off to quite a start. pic.twitter.com/V9XWY7J4gp — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 3, 2017



Customs meltdown frustrates travelers. On one of the busiest travel days of the year, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing system malfunctioned and caused delays at airports across the country on Monday night. The agency said the failure, which lasted four hours, did not appear to be a malicious act.

ATL Hartsfield-Jackson International airport experienced a nightmare scenario when US Customs experienced a computer outage. More @ 11PM pic.twitter.com/lv6RrBp7F1 — Nefertiti Jáquez (@NefertitiWSB) January 3, 2017



Today in Trump Twitter. The president-elect struck at North Korea on Monday evening for its intercontinental ballistic missile plans, and China for failing to help deal with them. (China shrugged this morning). Last week, incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Trump’s future use of Twitter will be a "really exciting part of the job."