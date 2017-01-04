GoFundMe recruits Change.org comms chief as first European hire

Social fundraising site GoFundMe has brought in John Coventry to lead its UK communications strategy and drive expansion into Europe.

Coventry, who was previously global comms MD for online campaigns and petitions platform Change.org, is the site's first hire outside the US.

He joins today (4 January) and will be based in London, working alongside GoFundMe's media director Kelsea Little, who oversees PR and crisis management from the company's headquarters in San Diego.

"Kelsea and I will work together in the UK to build the brand's social channels and media output by working with campaign organisers to drive major fundraising stories. We'll also be on hand to support European expansion," Coventry told PRWeek.

He will report to GoFundMe vice president of policy and communications Dan Pfeiffer, who served as a senior advisor to the White House before joining the company in December 2015.

Launched in 2010, GoFundMe campaigns in the UK have raised a total of almost £60m, including £1.5m raised in the memory of British politician Jo Cox, who was fatally shot and stabbed in June last year.