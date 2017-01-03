New Year's Honours: gongs for Jon Tibbs, City PR boss Halmos and IBM's Taylor

Sports PR consultant Jon Tibbs, a former City of London comms chief and a senior executive at IBM are among industry professionals to receive New Year's Honours.

Tibbs, owner of sports PR firm JTA Associates, picked up an OBE for his services to the international trade and sports sector.

He has worked on some of the world's biggest sporting events, including the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Caroline Taylor, vice president for global marketing and communications at IBM, was awarded an OBE for services to marketing, diversity and prevention of human trafficking.

She is chair of the board of trustees of Stop the Traffik, an organisation that coordinates a global coalition against the modern-day slave trade. She has worked for IBM since 1998, according to LinkedIn.

Anthony Halmos, better known as Tony, was made an OBE for services to the 800th anniversary commemoration of the Magna Carta.

Halmos was PR chief at the City of London Corporation for 21 years until stepping down in October.

Hannah Fletcher, head of media for the Department of Education, received an OBE for services to government comms.

She has worked for the Government since 2008 and has served in the Home Office and the Ministry of Defence.

Leslie Ratcliffe, head of community relations at Jaguar Land Rover, was awarded an MBE for services to business, education and the community.

He joined Jaguar in 1973 following five years in the armed forces.

Sinclair, chairman and a founding director of M&C Saatchi, was awarded a CBE for his services to advertising. He has worked for the creative group since 1982, prior to which he worked for Saatchi & Saatchi.

Karen Fraser, director of advertising think-tank Credos, was also on the list. She received an MBE for services to diversity and equality in the advertising industry.

This story incorporates information from an article on PRWeek sister title Campaign