It’s time to turn the calendar page to 2017, a year without an election and hopefully without a rash of celebrity deaths. What’s your professional New Year’s resolution? Vote below.
Or if you have a better suggestion, tweet at @prweekus.
What's your PR New Year's resolution?
Whether it was celebrity deaths or the presidential election that got them down, many communicators want to put 2016 behind them. What are you planning to improve next year?
It’s time to turn the calendar page to 2017, a year without an election and hopefully without a rash of celebrity deaths. What’s your professional New Year’s resolution? Vote below.