Breakfast Briefing, 12.28.2016: Cinnabon deletes Carrie Fisher buns tweet

Baked goods company Cinnabon reversed its decision to use Star Wars’ icon Carrie Fisher as an opportunity to advance its brand on Twitter. Following the death of the Princess Leia actress, the cinnamon roll manufacturer tweeted "RIP Carrie Fisher, you’ll always have the best buns in the galaxy". After a predictable backlash, Cinnabon deleted the offending tweet, saying: "Our deleted tweet was genuinely meant as a tribute, but we shouldn’t have posted it."

Russia admits doping but denies state involvement. As part of a series of interviews with The New York Times, officials conceded there had been a significant doping program but the acting director general of Russia’s national anti-doping agency, Anna Antseliovich, said it "was an institutional conspiracy" and no senior state officials had been involved. Russian sports officials previously denied doping accusations. In recent months, Russia has been seeking a Western PR firm to help revamp its image and improve perceptions of it abroad.

The U.S. has accused Chinese traders of hacking into the computer systems of three law firms and using the information to profit from buying shares in numerous companies set to be acquired. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan charged the traders with making in excess of $4 million from the trades.

Rent the Runway seals $60 million investment round. Recode reports that the equity investment is led by mutual fund Fidelity and also includes existing investors such as Bain Capital Ventures and TCV. The dress rental startup achieved revenues of more than $100 million in 2016 and went into profit.

Donald Trump’s communications director, Jason MiIler, spent just two days contemplating his post before resigning Christmas Eve. Fellow Trump comms adviser A.J. Delgado cryptically tweeted "Congratulations to the baby-daddy on being named WH Comms Director!", called Miller "the 2016 version of John Edwards", and said "When people need to resign graciously and refuse to, it’s a bit… spooky", adding, "Jason Miller. Who needed to resign... yesterday." Delgado deleted her Twitter account, but Miller subsequently did resign, apparently to spend more time with his family.