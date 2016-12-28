Going global? 7 PR hotspots for 2017

From Cuba to Colombia via Qatar, PRWeek UK goes around the world in seven articles to highlight those countries set for a comms boom in 2017.

• Germany's PR industry is changing fast to support the reach of German companies in emerging markets - and to stake the country's claim as a bridge into post-Brexit Europe for international brands.

• Cuba's "new, innovative and creative" industry emerging from the underworld means there's a PR market worth exploring.

• Angola has been transformed since the civil conflict ended in 2002, but still has issues with maintaining trust, says Mitchell Prather, MD of Djembe Communications.

• In Qatar infrastructure is struggling to keep pace with meteoric economic development but opportunities exist for those with patience and local understanding.

• Colombia is overcoming its PR problems to embrace the opportunities offered by a likely peace deal, says David Ross, vice-president - Andean region at Speyside Corporate Relations.

• As a gateway nation, Kenya's economy is thriving and this is reflected in its vibrant PR market, says Christopher Genasi, MD of Grayling Kenya.

• The 'start-up nation' has plenty of opportunities for the PR industry, says Maayan Nave, owner of Now-You Heart & Business Communication and head of global comms and PR for SodaStream International.

