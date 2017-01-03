BBC comms chief bids to retain trust in 'post-truth' world

The BBC must listen more in order to gain the trust of its audience, its director of comms has told PRWeek.

John Shield said that, in a "post-truth" world, the BBC has to understand and respond to audience needs to retain credibility.





Read John Shield's full comments here He said: "In a world of infinite online information, where the most spurious assertion can pass into the public consciousness in the time it takes to type 140 characters, it has never been more important to separate fact from opinion, prediction from certainty."

Shield said that, while trust in the BBC remained high, with members of the public five times more likely to visit its news website to check facts than anywhere else, presenting facts was no longer enough and the broadcaster had to "earn the right to be heard".





The challenge emerged from the US election trope that the media took Donald Trump’s campaign tactics literally, but not seriously, while his supporters took them seriously, but not literally.





Shield said: "This is a distinction that highlights our major challenge for 2017: not only to prove ourselves as a source of trusted information, but also as a trusted messenger."