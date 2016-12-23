In brief: Clarity's ad win, SEC acquires Polish firm, Cohn & Wolfe's French brief

Clarity briefed by native advertising firm

Tech PR firm Clarity, which has offices in London, Berlin and New York, has been appointed by native advertising business ADYOULIKE to handle its PR and media relations in the UK and North America. ADYOULIKE chief digital officer Dale Lovell said Clarity had the experience and integrated approach needed to support the company’s growth plans. Last month the agency was appointed by ad tech business Captify to help expand its portfolio of clients.

SEC adds Polish PR firm to its portfolio

SEC, the Italian PR firm that listed in London in July and later bought a majority stake in Newington Communications, has now bought a majority stake in the Polish PR agency Martis Consulting. SEC said it would pay approximately £900,000 for its 60 per cent stake in the company.

Cohn & Wolfe adds French client

After a competitive pitch, robotic surgical equipment maker Intuitive Surgical has appointed WPP agency Cohn & Wolfe to provide public affairs, media relations, and stakeholder outreach assistance in France.