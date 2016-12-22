How 9 brands added their own Yule logs to the Christmas fireplace trend

Brands are taking advantage of the rare opportunity to take up several hours of consumers' time this holiday season.

Brands are embracing three digital trends for Christmas 2016: Yule logs, Yule logs, and more Yule logs.

Nine brands are making a case to be a prominent part of consumers’ holiday celebrations by putting their own twist on the traditional Yule Log TV program. (For those unfamiliar, the show, typically broadcast on multiple stations on Christmas morning, is comprised of a Yule log burning in a fireplace for two to four hours for those not lucky enough to be able to enjoy the real thing).

It’s not uncommon for marketers to create videos for holidays throughout the year. Yet this holiday season, several brands are taking advantage of this rare excuse to take up hours of consumers’ time—or to help them get away from their families.

Chipotle Mexican Grill has dedicated its entire homepage to the concept, with a video of a burrito cooking in a fireplace. Yet the award for Most Effort went to Marvel, which created 10 Yule log videos with Coca-Cola. They include Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man, Thor, Ms. Marvel, and Captain America.

The most-viewed Marvel Yule log video to-date is the Captain America's Brooklyn apartment fireside video, with more than 200,000 clicks.

Meanwhile, Krispy Kreme has created a Yule log made of doughnuts, called the Happy Holiglazer.

And, of course, 2016 wouldn’t be complete without a Donald Trump-themed Yule log, which was created by The Daily Show.

Here are some other brands vying to grace your TV or computer screen while the eggnog flows.

Little Caesars Pizza

Hootsuite

Justin Boots

Diageo

Xbox