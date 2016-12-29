PRWeek Awards truly represent the cutting edge of the industry

This year's batch of shortlisted submissions are a particularly strong group of contenders across the board.

Any credible industry deserves a body of work that represents what it stands for and demonstrates the ultimate in best practice for the profession.

That is the fundamental underpinning of the PRWeek Awards and why they have come to be known as the Oscars of the PR industry.

More than Cannes and any other set of awards, the PRWeek Awards are the most credible accolades in communications, and represent the cutting edge of an industry in constant flux and development.

The finalists were determined by a 100-strong group of senior communications and marketing executives from the in-house, agency, education, and product sectors in early December in New York City.

The strength of this judging group is another reason these awards are the best and most-sought-after in the business. Unlike other programs, PRWeek does not subscribe to the "everyone wins a prize" philosophy, which cheapens the venture and is usually just a thinly veiled mechanism to maximize entry fee and dinner ticket revenues. We convene the best people in the industry to choose the best work, teams, brands, and individuals in the marketplace.

Should you be fortunate enough to win a PRWeek Award, you can genuinely say you are up there with the best, and I look forward to sharing the joy with as many of you as possible at our gala awards dinner at Cipriani Wall Street in NYC on Thursday, March 16.