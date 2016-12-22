Breakfast Briefing, 12.22.2016: Conway gets counselor job

PRWeek’s Breakfast Briefing will return on Wednesday, December 28, after a short break for Christmas. Happy holidays!



New this morning: 13 must-see brand films from 2016. PRWeek and its sister website Campaign reviewed the most poignant and innovative brand films from the past year. Go here to check out the finest cinematic storytelling on behalf of brands from 2016.



Breaking Thursday: Trump picks Conway for counselor role. Kellyanne Conway, who helped turn President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign around this summer, will join him in the White House as counselor to the president. Conway was rumored to have been in the mix for jobs including press secretary, communications director, and head of an outside organization pushing the Trump agenda with grassroots tactics.



Delta vs. the YouTube prankster. Delta Air Lines and YouTube celebrity Adam Saleh released dueling statements on Wednesday evening after the airline removed the social media prankster from a flight. Saleh, a Muslim-American, said he was discriminated against and pulled off the plane for speaking Arabic. Delta claimed he caused a scene, including shouting, that disturbed other passengers.



Uber cancels self-driving experiment. The ride-hailing company has pulled self-driving cars from San Francisco’s roads after California’s Department of Motor Vehicles revoked their registration on Wednesday. Uber and the state’s government had been in a dispute over permits for the past week.



North Carolina lawmakers botch ‘bathroom bill’ repeal. Legislators in North Carolina couldn’t come through on an agreement to repeal HB2, the state’s controversial "bathroom bill" opposed by several major companies, on Wednesday. One organization, the NCAA, said it is sticking with its decision not to hold championship events in the state due to the law.

Obamacare enrollment up. The number of sign-ups for Affordable Care Act-mandated healthcare insurance plans for 2017 is up 400,000 over last year, taking some steam away from the argument that the healthcare-reform bill is a failure. President-elect Donald Trump and Republicans made repealing the bill one of their top promises during the 2016 campaign. Correction: An earlier version of this story called the law the "Adorable Care Act." While it may be to some, the correct name of the law is the "Affordable Care Act."

Rahm admits using private email for business. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel is being dogged by one of the same issues that bedeviled former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 campaign: the use of private email on-the-job. Emmanuel acknowledged using personal email for work, banned other city government officials from doing so, and released reams of newly disclosed messages on Wednesday.