In brief: Lewandowski launches consulting firm; Mastromonaco to A+E

And news from U.S. Bank, Human Rights Campaign, and MercuryGate International.

WASHINGTON: Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and former campaign adviser Barry Bennett launched Avenue Strategies, a government relations and political consulting firm. The firm opened its doors on Wednesday, according to a statement.

NEW YORK: A+E Networks hired Alyssa Mastromonaco as president of global communications strategy and talent. She was most recently COO at Vice Media and previously deputy White House chief of staff for operations. Mastromonaco will report to Nancy Dubuc, president and CEO of A+E Networks, according to Deadline Hollywood.

MINNEAPOLIS: U.S. Bank named Beth McDonnell SVP and CMO, overseeing all corporate and business-line advertising and marketing and overseeing brand, reputation, social media, and sponsorship. Based in Minneapolis, she joined the bank as head of brand strategy and reputation in 2014.

WASHINGTON: Human Rights Campaign appointed Rob Flaherty as press secretary for rapid response. He previously served as deputy digital communications director for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

CARY, NC: MercuryGate International brought on Karen Sage as CMO, responsible for global marketing, communications, sales enablement, and go-to-market efforts. She is a veteran of SciQuest, CA Technologies, and Cisco.