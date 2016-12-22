Revealed: PRWeek UK's top 22 stories of 2016

1. PRWeek reveals the Top 150 UK PR consultancies in 2016
2. Where does PR rank in the list of most stressful jobs of 2016?
3. Hewlett Packard Enterprise releases letter sent to FT journalist to dispute 'ad threat' claim
4. Don't believe everything you read - the privacy injunction is alive and well
5. Five campaigns we liked in October 2016: Your winner revealed
6. PRWeek UK unveils 30 Under 30 for 2016
7. Brands could be the tabloids' Achilles heel in the #StopFundingHate campaign
8. Rihanna goes in same direction as Harry Styles with new UK PR firm DawBell
9. Vote Leave PR lead and Cameron's former strategy chief join forces in new agency
10. Show me the money: Salary survey shows how financial PR is bringing home the bacon
11. New influencers: changing the face of PR and marketing
12. Stop Funding Hate claims scalp as Lego becomes first major brand to pull out of promotional tie-up
13. Is this Skittles statement the best corporate response to the Trump campaign yet?
14. Watch: Rizzle Kicks star launches #IAMWHOLE mental health campaign with music video
15. 'PRs deserve to be paid': Agency boss defends legal action against 'Angel of the North' Katie Cutler
16. Top spin: PRs praise Maria Sharapova for controlling message after failed drugs test
17. PRWeek UK Awards 2016: Winners revealed
18. Pressure group targets Unilever employees with anti-TTIP billboard
19. Agency Profiles: PRWeek Global Agency Business Report 2016
20. Ogilvy PR urges staff to leave London - or risk remaining out of touch
21. London agency 3 Monkeys acquired by Edelman's Zeno Group
22. Meet the PRWeek 30 under 30 Class of 2016: Photos, profiles and insights
