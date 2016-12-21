Breakfast Briefing, 12.21.2016: Pantsuit Nation in revolt

New Wednesday morning. Facebook has teamed up with London-headquartered agency The Romans for a series of U.K.-based projects, including one that encouraged users to broadcast their reactions on Facebook Live to an exhibit at the Tate Britain gallery. Closer to home, Alex Castro, who has been nominated twice for an Emmy Award, will join Citizen Relations at the start of the year as North America video content lead.



Pantsuit Nation citizens unhappy about book deal. Some of the 4-million-member-strong Facebook group’s users have accused Pantsuit Nation operator Libby Chamberlain of selling out by signing a book deal. Some are upset the book is set to contain their personal feelings posted to the Facebook group after Hillary Clinton lost the presidential election to Donald Trump.



Why Verizon won’t drop Yahoo. The one-time Silicon Valley giant isn’t in as bad of shape as many people think it is, despite disclosing a record-setting data breach earlier this month, according to Dealbook. There are also several legal hurdles.



Black Lives Matter launches pro-black-business site. The activist group has teamed up with J. Walter Thompson New York to roll out BackingBlackBusiness.com, which allows users to comb through more than 300 businesses from categories including food, entertainment, and lifestyle.



Former Clinton spokesman tees off on Comey. Brian Fallon, a former mouthpiece for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, went off on FBI Director James Comey on Twitter on Tuesday after a warrant related to the agency’s investigation of his former boss was released. His POV: the evidence the FBI cited was too thin to justify Comey releasing a second letter about the investigation less than two weeks before Election Day. "Whenever Comey departs FBI, this episode will be in first graf of any assessment of his tenure. It is stain on his personal legacy & on FBI," Fallon tweeted.

And yes, campaign made errors - esp in Wisc & Mich. But Comey must account for his actions too, given how unsupported we now see they were — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) December 20, 2016



Facebook’s messy hate-speech policies. The social network is under pressure from German politicians over how it handles hate-speech posts and it is being sued by families of the Pulse nightclub victims for what they claim is enablement of terrorist groups. A German newspaper has published documents detailing the company’s hate-speech policy, which Mashable contends are too muddled to be effective.